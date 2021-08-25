CIFT, Matsyafed sign MoU for technology transfer

Pact will enable cooperative to convert fish waste into feed

The Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) and the state apex fisheries cooperative, Matsyafed, have signed an agreement through which CIFT will provide technology for converting fish waste into fish feed.

The technology for conversion of fish waste into aqua feed was developed with the twin objectives of meeting the high demand for fish feed by the ever-growing aquaculture sector in the State and also to overcome the unhygienic fish waste management practices, said a communication from CIFT.

The fisheries cooperative signed the MoU with ICAR-CIFT for using the technology for production and marketing.

Ravishankar C.N., director of CIFT, handed over the MoU on transfer of technology and machinery to Dinesan Cheruvat, managing director of Matsyafed, the communication said.

Dr. Ravishankar said Matsyafed could upscale the technology dissemination so that a large number of start-ups could access this technology for taking up business ventures.

Keeping pace with the great surge in production of cultured fish in the recent past, there is a huge demand for cheaper protein ingredients for aqua feed in the country. CIFT has so far demonstrated the technology in 40 fish markets in different States. Many entrepreneurs have used the technology from the institute using the machinery developed by the institute, the CIFT communication said.