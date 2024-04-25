CIFT launches entrepreneurship programme on millets, fish-based products

April 25, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOCHI

The Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), with financial support from the Department of Science and Technology under the Science Heritage and Research Initiative, has launched a programme on millet-based novel ready-to-eat smart functional foods fortified with fish protein and lipid for entrepreneurship development in Kerala.

Over a span of three years, the project seeks to develop innovative ready-to-eat smart functional foods that combine the nutritional benefits of millets with the richness of fish protein and lipid. The project aims to empower local entrepreneurs, enhance food security, and contribute to the economic development of Kerala through the promotion of millet-based entrepreneurship and production of value-added food items fortified with fish protein.

The initiative takes into consideration fostering entrepreneurship using the nutritional significance of millets. CIFT unveiled a range of food products from millets and fish earlier this year, which included gluten-free cookies, fishMi sausages, millet-based batter formulations, and millet muffins fortified with collagen peptide.

The initiative is led by J. Bindu, Remya S, Elavarasan K, C.O. Mohan, P. Viji, and Sarika K, scientists from the fish processing division at CIFT. The products from CIFT represent a fusion of innovation and nutrition. The addition of fish protein to millet-based food items significantly enhances their nutritional value. Fish is a rich source of high-quality protein, Omega-3 fatty acids, and essential minerals, making these food products particularly beneficial for children, pregnant women, and the elderly.

A communication from CIFT said the institute conducted a-day-long workshop on entrepreneurship focusing on fish and millet-based products on Wednesday. The workshop was attended by entrepreneurs and farmers from Kerala. The practical sessions and product presentations during the workshop included a baking class led by S. Krishnadas from Foodastha.

George Ninan, Director of CIFT, emphasised opportunities in the millet entrepreneurship sector and encouraged participants to leverage the institution’s Agribusiness Incubation Centre.