CIFT launches app to identify and report fish diseases

January 31, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) has, under the National Surveillance Programme for Aquatic Animal Diseases project under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, recently launched ‘Report Fish Disease-App’ on the Google Playstore. The application will help to identify, observe and report fish diseases. The application is a user-friendly platform for aquaculture farmers and helps them to report diseases quickly and effectively.

The farmers will be able to upload details of the location of farms, whether disease has been found in fish or shrimps, and pictures of affected fish or shrimp. The data can elicit a quick response and help the farms operate better.

