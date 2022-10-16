CIFT innovators to join Agri Startup Conclave in Delhi

The Agribusiness Incubation Centre at the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology, Kochi, has helped incubate five new business enterprises that will be showcased in the Agri Startup Conclave 2022 to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday.

The CIFT had so far nurtured more than 150 entrepreneurs through its support system by offering a wide range of scientific, technical, managerial, and administrative services since its establishment in 2009, said a communication from the ICAR research institute.

Among them, five entrepreneurs, who have successfully launched innovative business ventures using new technologies, were shortlisted and invited by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare to join the conclave and Kisan Sammelan in the capital.

The two-day event would give the start-ups an opportunity to network with stakeholders, market their innovations, and interact and seek funding from investors, the communication added.

Among the enterprises chosen to join the meet are Bodina Naturals launched by Bobby Kizhakkethara, manufacturing seaweed-based herbal gargle with anti-viral/anti-bacterial actions; Zaara Biotech launched by Najeeb Bin Haneef, manufacturing algae and seaweed-based FMCG products; Foo Foods India launched by Mohammed Fawas, manufacturing ready-to-cook mussel products using retort technology; Zarin Gourmet, launched by three student entrepreneurs, Saurav, Rifat and Faaiz, who established all-India supply chain for home-grown Kashmiri Trout; and ZCorp Organic launched by Sundar Raj, manufacturing seaweed-based functional foods to fight malnutrition and lifestyle diseases.

Leela Edwin, director, ICAR-CIFT, and George Ninan, Principal Investigator, Agri Business Incubation Centre, were among those instrumental in guiding the new entrepreneurs to start their business ventures using ICAR-CIFT technologies, said the communication.