CIFT in Kochi designated as Fisheries Incubation Centre 

The ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) Kochi has officially been designated as a Fisheries Incubation Centre under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. The announcement was made during the fourth anniversary celebrations of PMMSY in New Delhi on September 11 (Wednesday), says a CIFT press release.

The recognition marks a milestone in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in fisheries and aquaculture sectors to promote sustainable growth and development and achieve excellence in the Blue Revolution of India. Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Minister of Fisheries and Minister of Panchayati Raj, was the chief guest at the function.

ICAR-CIFT mainly works in the fields of harvest and post-harvest aspects of fisheries developing craft and gear systems, sustainable and eco-friendly harvest systems, hygienic handling, processing, value addition, packaging, waste utilisation to achieve zero waste from fisheries sector, extraction, and characterisation of aquatic ingredients for bioactivity, apart from ensuring quality and safety aspects of products.