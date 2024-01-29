ADVERTISEMENT

CIFT holds training programme on seafood safety

January 29, 2024 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) in collaboration with the United States Joint Institute for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (JIFSAN) and the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is organising two consecutive training programmes on seafood decomposition in two batches on the CIFT campus on January 29 and 30 and on February 1 and 2. The programmes are aimed at improving the quality of seafood exports from India as required by the USFDA standards.

The training programme, sponsored by JIFSAN, also aims to equip regulatory and seafood industry professionals with crucial insights into sensory analysis which is a pivotal tool for ensuring the quality and safety of seafood. The primary focus of the course is on detecting and preventing seafood adulteration resulting from decomposition with the ultimate goal of safeguarding consumers from potential health risks and bringing down the export of faulty consignments, said a communication here.

Around 50 officials from both government and private sectors are participating in the programme, which was inaugurated on Monday on the ICAR-CIFT campus in Kochi. Sarah McMullen, country director, India office of the USFDA, delivered the keynote address.

