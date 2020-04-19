CIFT for use of reefer containers to store fish

The city-based Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has suggested the use of reefer container-based system of fish storage at a time when there are not enough buyers for the catch.

The institute had provided all technical details and would supervise the setting up and maintenance of the facilities, said a communication from CIFT here. The CIFT suggestion came in the wake of a request from the State government for guidance on the issue.

The institute has also made some of its equipment available to the State government in its fight against the spread of COVID-19.

The institute has made an assessment of the impact of COVID-19 on the harvest and post-harvest sectors in consultation with stakeholders such as fishermen, processors, exporters and development agencies.

A rapid survey is being conducted involving respondents from fishing and processing sectors. The information will be analysed for arriving at a quick estimate of losses to the sector. Impact assessment of COVID-19 and the lockdown, specific to States, is also being prepared.

In the wake of complaints about large-scale adulteration of fish, CIFT is planning to start production of test kits for distribution among food safety inspectors, exporters and State governments.

It is also providing technical support to the Kerala State Food Safety Commissionerate to address issues of quality and safety of fish sold in the State. The institute will start testing of fish and shellfish samples from seafood exporters as they face lack of analytical facilities in the private sector.