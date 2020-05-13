CIFT develops hands-free sanitiser dispenser

The Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) has developed three variants of hands-free sanitiser dispensers as part of its efforts to bolster the Break the Chain campaign to fight COVID-19 pandemic. The sanitiser dispensers could be deployed at offices, markets, malls, and railway stations, said a communication from CIFT here.

The automatic sensor-based hand sanitiser dispensing instruments were developed by staff of CIFT engineering division and comprised Shyma P.K, Akhil Xavier, Sharun N.D., Kavya Vinod and Priyesh N.S. The fabrication cost is approximately ₹750. CIFT had donated two sanitiser dispensing units to Maharaja’s Taluk Hospital, Karuvelipadi, and Government General Hospital, Ernakulam, the communication said.