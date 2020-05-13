CIFT develops hands-free sanitiser dispenser

The Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) has developed three variants of hands-free sanitiser dispensers as part of its efforts to bolster the Break the Chain campaign to fight COVID-19 pandemic. The sanitiser dispensers could be deployed at offices, markets, malls, and railway stations, said a communication from CIFT here.
The automatic sensor-based hand sanitiser dispensing instruments were developed by staff of CIFT engineering division and comprised Shyma P.K, Akhil Xavier, Sharun N.D., Kavya Vinod and Priyesh N.S. The fabrication cost is approximately ₹750. CIFT had donated two sanitiser dispensing units to Maharaja’s Taluk Hospital, Karuvelipadi, and Government General Hospital, Ernakulam, the communication said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.