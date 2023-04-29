HamberMenu
CIFT celebrates 66th foundation day in Kochi

Achievements in areas such as harvest and post-harvest were highlighted at the celebrations

April 29, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - Kochi

The Hindu Bureau

ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT), Kochi, celebrated 66th foundation day at its campus on Willingdon Island on Friday.

CIFT’s achievements in areas such as harvest and post-harvest were highlighted at the anniversary celebrations. The achievements include technology for fuel-efficient deep-sea vessels and zero-fuel solar and pedal boats for inland fisheries, modified CIFT turtle excluder device, new nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical products, many based on seaweeds and development of standards for quality analysis of fish and fish products, said a press release here.

Ajith Kumar K., director, Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory, DRDO, was the chief guest at the occasion. George Ninan, director, ICAR-CIFT presided. The institute’s retired staff were honoured during the celebrations. Five prominent stakeholders – Jeevan, CEO, Samudra Shipyard Aroor; John Martin N.D., Emma Foods; Baby John Shaji, Kings Infra Ventures; Nikhil Dev, Zewa Ecosystems; and Donkina Santosh, Puakai Agri Aqua, were also honoured for entrepreneurship development using CIFT technology.

