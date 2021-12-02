CIFT awarded green refrigeration project

KOCHI

02 December 2021 23:38 IST

The Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) here has been awarded a project on “Future Refrigeration India”, aimed at spearheading the fuel transition in the seafood sector.

The project named “INDEE+” is an umbrella project covering several dedicated schemes supporting the Indian refrigeration and air-conditioning sector in the transition towards cleaner and green technologies. This project is coordinated by Norwegian University of Science and Technology, and the Indian partners are CIFT Kochi; IIT Chennai; BITS Pilani; and IISc Bengaluru, according to an official communication.

This project intends to promote CO2-based refrigeration and heating systems and replace the current refrigerants with natural, clean and safe refrigerants. A two-day workshop on “Future Refrigeration India” was conducted at CIFT here on November 29 and 30.

