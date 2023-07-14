CIFNET constitutes task force to train fishermen  

July 14, 2023 02:02 am | Updated 02:02 am IST - KOCHI

The Central Institute of Fisheries Nautical and Engineering Training (CIFNET) has constituted a task force to impart training to the fishermen community in the country on the various aspects of the sector, which include critical areas such as safety, security and welfare of fishermen, enhancing production and productivity and improving processing and value-addition.

A communication from the institute said here that Cifnet had designed various training programmes under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), a Central scheme aimed at bringing about a Blue Revolution through sustainable and responsible development of the fisheries sector. PMMSY is designed to address critical gaps in the fishery industry.

The training programmes are tuned for areas such as capacity building in deep sea fishing and onboard handling of tuna, defect rectification, and maintenance of boat engines, life-saving appliances and safety at sea, communication and navigation equipment onboard fishing vessels, hygienic handling and preservation of catch onboard fishing vessels, basics of seamanship, navigation, marine electronic equipment, capacity building in monofilament longlin, and tuna handling.

Under the first capacity building programme in Chennai in 2017, as many as 97 fishermen were trained. It was continued in various places including in the Andaman and Nicobar islands. Skill development programmes were organised for 396 fishermen in Puducherry, Mahe, and Yanam. A total of 280 fishermen benefited through the CIFNET training programme under the PMMSY programme at Paradeep, Dhamara, Balaramgadi, Astaranga, Pentakota, and Gopalpur in Odisha.

Outreach training programmes were held for 191 fishermen of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Kakinada, Nizampatnam, and Baptla in Andhra Pradesh. Skill development training programmes were organised in various maritime states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

