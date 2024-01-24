GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CIASL academy bags Airport Council International accreditation

January 24, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Cochin International Aviation Services Limited (CIASL) Academy, a subsidiary of Cochin International Airport Limited, has received accreditation from Airport Council International as an Accredited Training Partner. ACI had completed a rigorous evaluation process before granting the accreditation.

Industries Minister P. Rajeev unveiled the ACI plaque/certificate of Accredited Training Partner, issued by ACI Montreal, Canada, in the presence of S. Suhas, Managing Director, CIAL, said a press release here.

The minister also inaugurated the smart classroom equipped to deliver classes to international students. The educational setting furnishes an exceptional learning experience, augmenting the global appeal of the academy. The inauguration of the classes of the first batch of students who will be undergoing the ACI endorsed basic training programme on aviation management was also done by the Minister.

The academy is also now home to an international-level classroom, where students not only receive top-notch education but also connect with peers globally. This facility positions CIASL as a hub for international learning, fostering a dynamic environment for students to thrive in the aviation industry, said the Minister.

  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
