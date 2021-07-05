CIAL’s flood mitigation works to gather pace

Kochi

05 July 2021 00:55 IST

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has rolled out Operation Pravaah, an infrastructure programme to integrate flood mitigation projects initiated by CIAL with that of the district administration and local bodies.

Being one of the busiest airports in the country, handling around 10 million passengers a year, the 2018 and 2019 floods had traumatised the airport operator, and CIAL is spending around ₹130 crore for a comprehensive flood mitigation facility, said a communication from the airport authorities.

The renovation work on the diversion canal, constructed for altering the course of floodwaters outside the southern side of the peripheral wall of the operational area of the airport, had been divided into five reaches. As the COVID-19 outbreak has been dampening the progress of the completion of the projects, a special review meeting was convened last week.

The first phase will be completed by the end of July, and the second phase comprises major constructions including that of a regulator-cum-bridge at the mouth of the Chengal canal for ₹20.40 crore. A pumping system will be operated by integrating the north and south drains of the operational area of the airport.