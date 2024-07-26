CIAL warns against fake training course

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has said that it has nothing to do with the spree of advertisements and publicity for a solar PV installer and health assistant course, reportedly being offered by a private company in collaboration with the airport company, and warned the public not to be carried away by them.

The advertisements also said the training programme was offered to young people from four local bodies around the airport under CIAL’s corporate social responsibility initiative. “We have not engaged anyone to offer such a course,” said a CIAL statement on July 25. The airport authorities also said that they planned to proceed legally against those making such offers.

Those who wish to make sure that any offers are authentically made by CIAL should visit www.cial.aero, the statement added.

