CIAL told to pay compensation to passenger who got drenched during boarding

May 12, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KOCHI

The Ernakulam District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ordered Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) Managing Director to pay a compensation of ₹8,000 to a passenger who had to board a flight drenched, during a rainy day at the airport.

The commission, comprising chairperson D.B. Binu and members V. Ramachandran and Sreevidhia T.N., issued the order while allowing a complaint filed by T.G.N. Kumar of Kochi seeking compensation. According to him, he got wet on a rainy day during his departure from the airport as there was no rain shelter or canopy over the step-ladder for boarding the flight. He boarded the flight with wet clothes and, after reaching New Delhi, he was down with fever for three days.

Opposing the plea, the CIAL MD submitted that though the complainant had claimed that he was a frequent flier from CIAL, he had not produced any documents to substantiate his claim. He had not provided details of the journey including the name of the airline. The allegation that there was no aerobridge at the domestic terminal was to mislead the tribunal. Even in modernised airports such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, there are remote aircraft parking bays without aerobridge facilities. In such events, passengers are transported to and from the aircraft on airport buses. The absence of an aerobridge cannot be treated as deficiency in service.

The commission observed that it was generally seen that even huge profit-making entities were indifferent towards consumers when it came to protection of their rights. “We cannot be mute spectators when consumers approach commissions like these for redressal of their grievances which cannot be raised elsewhere,” the commission said, adding that the complainant had suffered “physical discomfort, mental agony etc., due to the acts/commission on” the part of CIAL.

The commission awarded ₹8,000 towards the cost of proceedings.