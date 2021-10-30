CIAL to see 50 domestic departures a day in winter schedule

KOCHI

It will be effective from October 31 to March 26, 2022

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has announced a winter schedule for the domestic sector, which will be effective between October 31 and March 26, 2022.

Accordingly, CIAL will facilitate 694 weekly domestic operations, which are at par with the pre-pandemic period. The airport will see 50 daily domestic departures, including the resumption of daily services to Goa, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kannur operated by Indigo airlines. The ongoing summer schedule has been handling 456 aircraft movements a week.

The flight to Goa will take off from Kochi at 11.10 p.m. An ATR flight operated by Indigo from Kannur will land here at 9.25 a.m. and leave for the State capital at 9.45 a.m. Indigo will operate another ATR flight in the Thiruvananthapuram-Kochi-Kannur sector. This will arrive from Thiruvananthapuram at 6.25 p.m. and leave for Kannur at 6.45 p.m. There will be 14 daily departures to Bengaluru. Delhi and Chennai will be connected with six daily flights each, whereas Hyderabad and Mumbai will be served by seven daily flights each. Connectivity to cities like Hubli, Kolkata, Mysore, and Pune has also been enhanced.

“We are happy about the resumption of domestic services to many cities. It has been a long-time demand of passengers. As per the instructions of the CIAL chairman and the board of directors, CIAL has been trying to improve connectivity in international sectors too. We hope that by the end of this year, air traffic movements in Kochi will be back to normal,” said CIAL managing director S. Suhas in a press release.

Indigo Airlines will have the largest number of flights out of Kochi. It will operate 172 weekly services. AirAsia, Air India, and GoAir have also increased the frequency of operations in all sectors, the communication added.