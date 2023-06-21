CIAL to rejuvenate water canals in neighbouring panchayats

June 21, 2023 04:22 am | Updated 09:22 am IST - KOCHI

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has launched work to clean up and revitalise water canals in four neighbouring panchayats.

Water canals over a length of 22 km in Sreemoolanagaram, Kanjoor, Nedumbassery and Chengamanad panchayats will be revitalised under the programme, which was inaugurated on Tuesday by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve.

The airport authority had already implemented ‘Operation Pravah’ to ensure free flow of water to prevent flooding of the airport and neighbouring areas. The cleaning up of canals in the four panchayats comes under the second phase of the project, said a press release here. The canals being taken up for revitalisation are Kaithakkattchira-Parambayam, Tharanilam diversion canal reach 5, Chengalthode-Chowara, Coast Guard-Periyar, Chowara-Madathilmoola, and Madathilmoola-Panayikkadavu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anwar Sadat, MLA, presided over the inaugural function. Roji M. John, MLA, Angamaly municipal chairman Mathews Thomas, and panchayat presidents Gracy Dayanandan, Seiba Mohammed Ali, K. C. Martin, and P. V. Kunju were present along with CIAL managing director S. Suhas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.