HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CIAL to rejuvenate water canals in neighbouring panchayats

The airport authority had already implemented ‘Operation Pravah’ to ensure free flow of water to prevent flooding of the airport and neighbouring areas.

June 21, 2023 04:22 am | Updated 09:22 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has launched work to clean up and revitalise water canals in four neighbouring panchayats.

Water canals over a length of 22 km in Sreemoolanagaram, Kanjoor, Nedumbassery and Chengamanad panchayats will be revitalised under the programme, which was inaugurated on Tuesday by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve.

The airport authority had already implemented ‘Operation Pravah’ to ensure free flow of water to prevent flooding of the airport and neighbouring areas. The cleaning up of canals in the four panchayats comes under the second phase of the project, said a press release here. The canals being taken up for revitalisation are Kaithakkattchira-Parambayam, Tharanilam diversion canal reach 5, Chengalthode-Chowara, Coast Guard-Periyar, Chowara-Madathilmoola, and Madathilmoola-Panayikkadavu.

Anwar Sadat, MLA, presided over the inaugural function. Roji M. John, MLA, Angamaly municipal chairman Mathews Thomas, and panchayat presidents Gracy Dayanandan, Seiba Mohammed Ali, K. C. Martin, and P. V. Kunju were present along with CIAL managing director S. Suhas.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.