CIAL to observe aviation security culture week

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) will observe ‘Aviation security culture week’ from August 5 to 11, in line with the initiative by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The week-long event aims to enhance passenger awareness about aviation security and foster a culture of vigilance among the public.

With the theme ‘Enhancing passenger security through effective divestment’, this year’s campaign underscores the principle that security is a shared responsibility. Divestment refers to fostering self-cooperation in aviation security arrangements. A series of informative activities through quizzes, CISF dog squad demonstrations, cultural evenings, walkathons and informative video screenings will be organised inside and outside the airport to educate the audience and reinforce the importance of air travel safety, says a press release from CIAL.

The campaign will be anchored around the slogan ‘See it, say it, secure it,’ encouraging passengers to be observant of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to the authorities. ‘Aviation Safety Week 2024’ will commence with a walkathon on August 5 (Monday) at 6 a.m. CIAL is committed to providing a secure environment for all passengers and believes that collective efforts are crucial in maintaining the highest standards of aviation security.