CIAL to facilitate commercial operations to Saudi Arabia

Saudia schedules seven departure services till September 30

With Saudi Arabia’s new international travel protocol becoming effective, Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) is set to facilitate the first commercial departure operation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Saudi Arabia’s national carrier Saudia has scheduled seven departure services till September 30, said a communication from CIAL on Saturday. The first among them will leave CIAL on Sunday, August 29, with 395 passengers. The airport will handle 6,069 international passengers on Sunday and of them 4,131 are departing passengers.

Saudia flight SV 3573 will leave CIAL on Sunday morning with 395 passengers. The airline has scheduled three more flights for the week. Indigo will commence departure operations to Saudi on September 2, and the airline has scheduled 12 more operations in the coming weeks.

CIAL managing director S. Suhas said the company had already initiated discussions with international carriers to start more services in the sector. CIAL has scheduled more departure operations to West Asia in the coming days. “We are happy that all major international carriers and Indian airlines have confirmed their schedules for the sector,” he said in the communication. Besides, arrangements have been made for hassle-free passenger movement at the airport.

Apart from Saudi operations, CIAL has scheduled 21 international passenger departure operations on Sunday, including five services to Doha, four each to Sharjah and Dubai, and one to London.