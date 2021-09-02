CIAL to begin business jet terminal work next month

Facility is part of efforts to activate new revenue streams

Work on the business jet terminal at the Cochin International Airport is expected to begin next month.

The terminal is part of efforts to activate new revenue stream for the airport, said a communication from CIAL here on Thursday after the 27th annual general meeting of CIAL was held virtually. Chief Minister and chairman of the board, Pinarayi Vijayan, chaired the meeting.

During his address to the shareholders, the chairman said that the new management had initiated steps to activate new revenue streams for the company as well to increase better connectivity.

Mr. Vijayan said that the management initiated discussions to increase connectivity to Europe and Africa. CIAL had successfully completed the first phase of “Operation Pravaah”, the flood mitigation project on time. Three bridges had been constructed at Chethikode. The company had so far spent ₹102 crore for the flood mitigation activities, which were being carried out in an area encompassing Kochi Airport and adjoining villages.

CIAL directors P. Rajeeve, K. Rajan, independent directors K. Roy Paul, A. K. Ramani, and directors M. A. Yusuf Ali, N. V.George, and E. M. Babu were among those who participated in the meeting.