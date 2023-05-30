CIAL to be embarkation point for Haj pilgrims from Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur districts and Lakshadweep

May 30, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - KOCHI

The Cochin International Airport will be the embarkation point for Haj pilgrims from Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur districts and Lakshadweep. Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has made elaborate arrangements for the pilgrims. The first flight carrying pilgrims will take off on June 7.

The Haj camp has been set up alongside the CIAL aviation academy. The camp features a pandal spread over 1.30 lakh sq.ft, an assembly hall with the capacity to accommodate 600 people, a prayer hall for 600, 60 toilets, 60 shower rooms, allopathy and homoeopathy hospitals, bank counters, airline office, passport verification centre, Haj cell office, and Haj committee office. Separate check-in and emigration counters have been set up for pilgrims at the international terminal along with security system and facility for keeping the sacred water.

CIAL Managing Director S. Suhas said the airport company had put in place the best of facilities for Haj pilgrims in keeping with the directions of the State government. He inspected the embarkation point facilities at the Haj camp.

Saudi Airlines will operate special Haj service from Kochi from June 7 to 21. Altogether, 2,407 pilgrims, including 163 from Lakshadweep, will depart for the pilgrimage from the Kochi airport this year.