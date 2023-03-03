CIAL summer schedule to have 1,484 weekly services

March 03, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOCHI

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) will have 1,484 weekly services as part of its summer schedule from March 26 to October 28.

Traffic is set to go up in the summer schedule this time compared to the 1,202 weekly services available in the winter schedule.

The summer schedule will see 31 airlines, among which 23 are international carriers operating 332 weekly departures to international destinations. Indigo tops the list with 63 weekly departures to international destinations, whereas Air India Express will have 44 departure operations weekly. SpiceJet (21 services), Air Arabia Abu Dhabi (20), AirAsia Berhad (18), Air Arabia (14), Emirates (14), Etihad Airways (14), Oman Air (14), Saudia (14), and Singapore Airlines (14) are the other prominent carriers operating frequent weekly services, according to a communication.

There will be 51 weekly departures to Abu Dhabi followed by 45 operations to Dubai. Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will operate additional 10 weekly frequencies, whereas an average of five daily flights to Kuala Lumpur will be operated by AirAsia Berhad.

SpiceJet announced additional daily flights to Male and Riyadh, whereas Indigo operates additional daily flights to Dammam and Bahrain. Indigo’s daily flight to Ras Al Khaimah led to the commencement of a new sector. Air India, Indigo, and Vistara would operate additional daily flights to Mumbai, Go First and Indigo to Hyderabad, and Indigo and Akasa Air to Bengaluru, the communication said.

The domestic sector-wise weekly flight status in CIAL’s 2023 summer schedule includes 131 flights to Bengaluru, 73 to Mumbai, 64 to Delhi, 55 to Hyderabad, 35 to Chennai, and seven flights each to Agatti, Ahmedabad, Goa, Kannur, Kolkata, Pune, and Thiruvananthapuram. This makes a total weekly movement of 742 arrivals and departures each.