CIAL steps up safety measures for employees

29 May 2020 00:25 IST

Personal protection equipment issued to staff

With the increase in the number of passengers following the resumption of domestic flights, the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has tightened the COVID-19 safety protocol for the airport staff.

Directives in this regard had been issued to the airport staff and ground handling agencies, CIAL said in a release. All arrangements had been made at the airport for strict compliance with the safety protocol. The entire process of passenger services, beginning with thermal scanning of passengers as they arrive, was technologically-backed, it said. Safely gadgets had been issued to the staff of support agencies working at the airport. Personal protection equipment had been issued to employees coming into close contact with passengers. The airport will also introduce a monitoring mechanism to ensure that employees complied with the safety protocol.

₹2 crore for CMDRF

The employees of CIAL have donated ₹2 crore to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). The airport company also cancelled its annual day celebrations in view of the pandemic, and instead, marked it with the donation. In addition, CIAL managing director made a personal donation of ₹2 lakh to CMDRF.

