CIAL starts technical landing facility for refuelling of airplanes

July 02, 2022 19:14 IST

In-built hydrant fuelling system meets quick requirements of flights

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has started facilitating technical landing for refuelling of flights operating in the nearby international air route. Having been established as a major airport in the Indian subcontinent, CIAL is capable of addressing technical requirements for aircraft. The in-built hydrant fuelling system at the airport meets the quick turnaround requirement of international carriers. The technical landing facility is being opened for the first time at the airport, said a communication here.

Since June 29, the airport has seen nine aircraft flying either in the Colombo-Europe or Colombo-West Asia sectors opting for the Cochin airport’s technical landing capability and drawing 4,75,000 litres of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF).

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the fuel crisis in Sri Lanka looming large, airlines bound for Colombo from West Asia or flying out from Colombo to West Asian/European destinations started using the route proximity advantage of the Cochin airport. With quick response by CIAL in terms of efficient apron management by making available fuel hydrant system, more aircraft could effectively be accommodated on the apron without affecting scheduled operations.

Since 29 June, six flights operated by Sri Lankan Airlines bound for Sharjah, London Heathrow and Frankfurt, two flights operated by Air Arabia to Abu Dhabi and one by Jazeera Airways bound for Kuwait (all flying out from Colombo) used the technical landing facility of CIAL.

Tiding over crisis

CIAL managing director S. Suhas said the management’s prompt response had helped connect with the foreign carriers and make available its fuel hydrant system to tide over a commercial aviation crisis.

There are many airports globally doing more business in technical landing compared to regular operations. The system established at the Cochin airport has the potential to serve more airlines, whether for a planned stopover or for unplanned technical stopovers. The company has started discussions with airlines using this flying route, offering to make use of its facility, according to the communication.