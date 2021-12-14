CIAL sees surge in passenger traffic

Kochi

14 December 2021 21:25 IST

Flight operations at Cochin International Airport Ltd. (CIAL) have recorded a growth compared to the early days of the pandemic, according to a communication issued by CIAL.

The airport, the release said, logged a passenger traffic growth of 110% in the period of September-November this year in comparison with the same time last year. Data suggest the airport handled 11,891 aircraft movements in September-November this year which was 62% more than the same period in 2020. It also facilitated 6,73,238 international passengers during these three months. Domestic passengers during this period were 6,85,817 in number.

The cumulative passenger volume was 13,59, 055 as compared to 6,46,761 in the same time in 2020.

Airport Managing Director S. Suhas attributed the steady growth in traffic to the company’s efforts in making the airport a safe travel hub. The airport witnessed peak traffic with 23,029 passengers and 154 aircraft movements on December 10, the highest since the outbreak of COVID-19.

CIAL now handles 182 weekly departures to the Middle East alone. It also hosts flights to the UK, Sri Lanka, and Male. After a 20-month-long hiatus, Singapore Airlines resumed its operations from CIAL which also helped international connectivity. The airport also scaled up COVID testing facilities in the wake of the Omicron scare for arriving international passengers.