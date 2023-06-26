CIAL records ₹267-cr. net profit, declares 35% dividend

June 26, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - KOCHI

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has recorded a net profit of ₹267 crore during 2022-23 and declared a dividend of 35%. Both the dividend and profit are at record levels, said a communication from the airport authority here on Monday. A CIAL board of directors’ meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on Monday cleared the balance sheet and proposed a 35% dividend, subject to the approval of the AGM to be held on September 28.

The CIAL board of directors also approved plans to invest in new projects to take the total turnover of the airport to ₹1,000 crore during the current silver jubilee year. The airport had logged a loss of ₹85.10 crore during 2020-21 but made a strong comeback from the emergency situation created by the COVID-19 pandemic. The airport then registered a profit of ₹22.45 crore during 2021-22. This was made possible by activation of new revenue streams and major financial restructuring, said the CIAL communication. During the year 2022-23, CIAL registered a turnover of ₹777.90 crore as against the previous year’s ₹418.69 crore. CIAL handled 89.29 lakh passengers and 61,232 aircraft movements during the period under review.

Cargo terminal

The CIAL board has approved a blueprint for future infrastructure development, which envisages the completion of several mega projects. The commissioning of a new import cargo terminal aiming to achieve an increase in cargo handling capacity by 150% is planned in September. Along with this, it is decided to commence work on four infrastructure development projects.

These include the foundation laying for the ₹500-crore expansion work of Terminal-3, commissioning of the new cargo terminal, beginning of the city side infrastructure development projects, a transit accommodation facility at T-2, a commercial zone near T-3 and a tourism project at the CIAL golf course.

P. Rajeeve, K. Rajan, Ministers; V. P.Joy, Chief Secretary; E.K. Bharath Bhushan, M.A. Yusuff Ali, N. V. George, E. M. Babu, P. Mohammadali; S. Suhas, managing director, CIAL; and Saji K. George, company secretary were among those who attended the board meeting.