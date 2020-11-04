CIAL received 1.97 lakh evacuated citizens

1,426 relief flights during six phases of Vande Bharat Mission brought in expatriates since May

Cochin International Airport Ltd. (CIAL) handled 1,426 arrival relief flights during the six phases of the Vande Bharat Mission, evacuating 1,97,997 passengers till October 31.

The Vande Bhrat evacuation programme was introduced in early May this year by the Union government to evacuate Indian citizens, who were stranded in different parts of the world in the wake of the restrictions bought about on international flights to contain COVID-19 pandemic. CIAL sources said that as the direct flight service to London from Kochi, which was introduced in August, had proved a success, Air India added one more service, making three flights a week in the Kochi-London sector from October.

Special flights

The very first flight of the Vande Bharat Mission in the country arrived at the Cochin International Airport on May 7. Besides repatriation flight operations carried out by Air India Express and airlines such as Qatar Airways, Kuwait Airways, Emirates, Etihad, Gulf Air, Jazeera, Saudia and Fly Dubai from GCC countries, Air India operated special flights from San Francisco and Chicago in the U.S. and Paris, London, Armenia, and Moscow in Europe, Cebu in the Philippines, Ho-Chi Min City in Vietnam, and Djibouti in Africa.

British Airways and Swiss Air joined the repatriation drive for transporting their citizens from Kochi and Qatar Airways and Saudia operated special departure flights for taking 3,000 medical professionals from Kerala to various hospitals in respective countries.

Since 25 May, when the Ministry of Civil Aviation permitted calibrated operations in the domestic sector, CIAL handled 5,197 arrival/departure operations. Altogether, 2,47,182 domestic passengers arrived at the airport and 2,17,183 departed till the end of October.