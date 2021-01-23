CIAL pays 27% dividend

The Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has handed over ₹33.49 crore as the share of its profits made during 2019-2020 to the State government.

The MD of CIAL, V.J. Kurian, handed over a cheque to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The government has 32.42% share in CIAL.

The company had made profit of ₹204 crore in the last fiscal and its director board decided to give out 27% of the profit, a press release said.