CIAL opens two new bridges

Kochi

05 August 2020 19:20 IST

Facilities built as part of flood relief measures

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has opened two bridges that were built at a cost of ₹20.48 crore as part of flood control measures. A new approach road as well as bridges on the A.P. Varkey Road at Kuzhippallam were officially thrown open on Tuesday, said a press release from CIAL here.

The airport authority had drawn up a comprehensive plan to overcome flooding in four panchayats neighbouring the airport as well as in the Angamaly municipality. Work on the projects had begun last year.

The new bridge on A.P. Varkey Road will help people in Thuravumkara as their movements to Chengal, Kalady and Angamaly will be eased. Those on the southern side of the airport will now be able to reach Nedumbassery more easily with the commissioning of the Kuzhippallam bridge.

Advertising

Advertising