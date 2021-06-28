CIAL opens COVID testing facility for passengers to Dubai

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has set up a COVID-19 testing facility following the issuance of a travel advisory by the Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

CIAL managing director S. Suhas visited the testing centre at Terminal-3 departure visitors’ area on Monday, said a communication from CIAL.

The Dubai authorities have mandated a negative certificate for passengers travelling from India to Dubai along with an RT-PCR negative certificate taken within 48 hours before departure. The updated protocol instructs passengers to Dubai to undergo the test within four hours prior to the flight departure.

CIAL installed the facility in collaboration with Sandor Medicaid, which was selected by the Kerala Medical Services Corporation for RT-PCR test for international passengers. Up to 200 persons can be tested at the facility in an hour. The result will be available in 30 minutes. CIAL has also kept ready the facility for conducting antigen tests on international departure passengers, the communication added.