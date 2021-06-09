CIAL offers 1 acre for Silver Line station

Kochi

09 June 2021 18:08 IST

Semi-high speed project will offer great connectivity to airport, says outgoing MD

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has offered an acre for the construction of a station for the proposed Silver Line semi-high speed railway proposed by the State government.

The airport authority has land holding close to the proposed Silver Line alignment, and the project will provide great connectivity to the airport too, said V.J. Kurien, outgoing CIAL managing director, here. The Silver Line project linking Thiruvananthapuram and Kasaragod is expected to reduce the time taken to cover the 532-km distance to less than four hours.

Mr. Kurien said rail proximity would complete the circuit and make Kochi an airport with connectivity to water, road and rail transport. He was interacting with reporters at a session as he steps down from office on retirement on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

He added that Kochi, Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram airports would be connected to waterways through various projects in progress. Most segments of the 610-km trunk line between south and north of Kerala are navigable now. Waterway has tremendous potential and is a turning point for various sectors, including tourism.

Mr. Kurien said there would be more scope for airport development in the State depending on the future growth of the economy. While Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram can grow, requirements like Sabarimala should be taken into account for future development.

On the current situation, Mr. Kurien said CIAL was going through a tough phase, but it would recover and bounce back quickly. Despite the pandemic, the airport authority has neither reduced the number of employees nor cut their wages, he added.

The airport, while providing good return on investments to shareholders, has also been able to provide employment to members of families that lost houses when land was acquired for the airport project, he said.