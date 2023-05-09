CIAL mobilises over ₹478 crore through rights issue for infra development

May 09, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - KOCHI

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has mobilised ₹478.21 crore through a rights issue for infrastructure development.

The airport company has dubbed the month-long rights issue to its existing shareholders as a resounding success and one of the biggest in the history of the State.

Funds mobilised will be invested in already announced projects, including the expansion of the international terminal, T3. Before the rights issue, CIAL had 380 million shares held by 22,000 investors from 25 countries. Being an unlisted company, CIAL can issue rights shares under Section 62(1) of the Companies Act for raising additional capital.

The board of directors had earlier approved to issue 9,56,43,687 equity shares at ₹50 per equity share (including a premium of ₹40 per share) aggregating to ₹478,21,84,350 to the existing shareholders of CIAL in the ratio 1:4 (ie; one right share for four existing shares). It was met with great response as the majority of the shareholders applied and paid for the right shares.

The State government is the largest investor in CIAL with a 32.42% stake. Since the investment of ₹178.09 crores in the rights share scheme and subscription of additional 3.56 crores shares, the government’s stake has increased to 33.38%.

CIAL received a total of ₹564 crore from investors whereas ₹478.21 crore of which could be collected as per norms. The remaining ₹86 crore was returned to the shareholders whereas 10.79% of the shares fell into the ‘unsubscribed’ category as only those holding a demat account were eligible for the right shares. Such shares have been re-allotted to the existing eligible shareholders in proportion to their holdings as per the terms already announced.

CIAL Managing Director S. Suhas said the funds received through the issuance of the rights shares would be used for the projects to be implemented soon. “CIAL has earmarked five big projects for the coming years. The main one is the expansion of the international terminal, T-3. Projects like constructing an export cargo terminal and transit accommodation facility also need to be completed on time,” he said.

All the right shares issued had been credited to the demat account of the shareholders as on May 5.