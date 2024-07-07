ADVERTISEMENT

CIAL launches canal renovation works

Published - July 07, 2024 12:48 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve launching CIAL’s canal rejuvenation works at a function held at the airport on July 6.

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) launched renewal works on canals around the airport.

The canal renovation work, for around 24 km, involves an expenditure of ₹11 crore, said a press release. Launching the works, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said the airport was going through a great phase of growth.

The canal renovation works have gained momentum after the 2018 floods, with CIAL actively partnering to ensure free flow of water, according to the release. The airport authority has always prioritised the welfare of thousands of workers involved in airport operations.

CIAL has plans for permanent settlement of those who lost houses and property to the airport project. “A society for headload workers is another initiative by CIAL. An overbridge near Akaparambu is also under consideration,” the Minister said.

