CIAL hosts 10 millionth passenger in a calendar year

December 21, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KOCHI

Cochin International Airport received its ten-millionth passenger this year on Thursday, a milestone that created a festive mood among employees of the airport. A function to celebrate the ten-millionth passenger and to felicitate the airport authority was organised at Terminal 1 courtyard.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is also the Chairman of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), addressed the gathering in the virtual mode. CIAL Managing Director S. Suhas gave away mementos to mark the occasion.

The momentous occasion came when five-year-old Leyah Rinosh boarded an IndiGo flight to Bengaluru on Thursday afternoon. Mr. Suhas presented her a memento. The flight to Bengaluru had 173 passengers.

The Chief Minister said in his address that CIAL performance gave hope at a time when big corporates were ruling the air passenger industry.

According to CIAL authorities, the year 2023 has been a great year for the airport operations. During the year, total aircraft movement stood at 62,781 till the end of November. The number of passengers till the end of November was 94,66,698.

Aircraft movement in the international terminal was 26,175 with total passenger movement at 43,70,577 up to November 2023. In the domestic sector, the total aircraft movement was 36,606. Passenger traffic stood at a total of 50,96,121 up to end of November 2023.