CIAL greets G20 delegates

May 03, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Delegates to the G20 summit 2023 on at the Kochi airport on Wednesday.

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) welcomed the delegates to the G20 summit 2023 on Wednesday. The members belong to Group 3 constituting prominent figures and independent civilians who are experts in the fields of science and academia. The delegates participated in a two-day meet on Bangaram Island, Lakshadweep, and were on their return journey. They were greeted with traditional cultural art forms of Kerala at the Jet Terminal (T2), said a communication from the airport authority here.

CIAL authorities said being part of such an important event was a testament to the commitment to provide the best services to guests. “Our efforts to create a world-class airport experience have been recognised by our passengers and we remain committed to providing the best-in-class services,” said the communication.

