CIAL greets G20 delegates

May 03, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - KOCHI

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) welcomed the delegates to the G20 summit 2023 on Wednesday. The members belong to Group 3 constituting prominent figures and independent civilians who are experts in the fields of science and academia. The delegates participated in a two-day meet on Bangaram Island, Lakshadweep, and were on their return journey. They were greeted with traditional cultural art forms of Kerala at the Jet Terminal (T2), said a communication from the airport authority here.

CIAL authorities said being part of such an important event was a testament to the commitment to provide the best services to guests. “Our efforts to create a world-class airport experience have been recognised by our passengers and we remain committed to providing the best-in-class services,” said the communication.