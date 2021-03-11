CIAL gets global recognition

Kochi

11 March 2021 00:51 IST

Airport wins ACI’s ‘Voice of the Customer’ award

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has won the Airport Council International (ACI) World’s ‘Voice of the Customer’ award for the health and safety practices it implemented during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the global award, ACI recognises airports “that continued to prioritise their customers and remained committed to ensuring that their voice was heard during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020,” said a communication from the airport here on Wednesday.

The Voice of the Customer recognition celebrates the commitment of airports that continue listening to passengers, adapting processes and procedures to meet the changing expectations of the customer experience in response to COVID-19, said ACI World’s Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira.

Advertising

Advertising

“As our industry works towards recovery, airports that listen to and prioritise the needs and expectations of customers will be better placed to respond,” he added.

CIAL managing director V.J. Kurian said that the ACI’s service quality programmes have been helping airport officials to ensure international standards in airport operations management. “The ACI recognition is a great initiative to assess individual organisations’ competence in crisis response. CIAL is always committed to facilitate a safe travel experience for passengers. We are grateful for this honour,” he said.

Cochin International Airport, which had won ACI passenger satisfaction awards for the 5-15 million passenger category consecutively in 2018 and 2019, implemented new benchmarks in hygiene management during the pandemic time. It installed devices and successfully experimented with technologies to ensure hassle-free passenger movement from the public transport alighting points at the airport premises to the aircraft boarding gates.

The airport deployed systems like disinfection corridor, automatic sanitiser dispensers, and fumigation machines at the terminal. State-of-the-art ultra violet baggage baths developed by DRDO were also installed in conveyor belt systems.

The airport handled 33.38 lakh passengers and 30,737 aircraft movements during 2020. Its cargo division facilitated 48,424 tonnes of cargo during the year of the pandemic.