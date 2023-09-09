CIAL generates 312 million units of solar power, cuts two lakh tonnes of emissions

September 09, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOCHI

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), which has won global acclaim for being the world’s first airport to be fully powered by solar energy, produced approximately 312 million units of solar power as of August 2023. This has avoided CO2 emissions by more than 2,09,000 tonnes.

The airport has also set up facilities such as an effluent treatment plant as it strives to achieve total green status in airport operations. Recycled water from the treatment plant is used to irrigate the golf course close to the airport, said Satheesh Kumar Pai, deputy general manager, CIAL, here at a presentation on Net Zero Energy Transition at a programme on green energy and energy efficiency organised jointly by a host of organisations including Kerala Energy Management Centre.

It is learnt that the airport authority is exploring the prospects of setting up a pilot-size green hydrogen plant in collaboration with BPCL. The pilot plant will come up on CIAL land and use solar power, making the proposed plant totally green.

Mr. Pai said the airport authority had commissioned a 50-MWp power plant, floating solar plants, implemented agri-photovoltaics, commissioned 4.5-MW small hydro generation facility at Arippara, converted the airfield ground lighting from halogen lamps to LEDs, uses energy-efficient baggage handling facilities, and developed an electric boat for use in inland water canal systems as part of its green initiatives.

For CIAL, the switch from conventional energy to solar dependence was triggered by the substantial rise in electricity charges. Mr. Pai recalled that in 2012, power tariff for CIAL went up from ₹4 a unit to ₹7. The annual expenses spiralled to ₹120 million from the previous level of ₹70 million.

CIAL made its first entry into solar power in 2013 with a 100 KWp solar PV plant on top of the international arrival block. A plant of 1 MWp was commissioned in November 2013 with a capacity to produce 4,000 units a day. A bigger plant of 12 MWp was set in an area of 45 acres outside the operational area of the airport, which was marked for future development.

The 12-MWp plant was completed in five months on August 18, 2015 and turned the airport into a power-neutral facility. The total investment in the venture was ₹62 crore in 2015.

Later on the airport also introduced agri photovoltaics to optimise land utilisation using farming practices. It cools the solar panels, arrests excessive weed growth between the solar panels, water used for cleaning the panels is used for irrigating the plants and provides safe-to-eat vegetables and raises revenue.