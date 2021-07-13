CIAL files complaint against use of drones, laser beams

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has filed a police complaint against the use of drones and laser beams during festivities as they posed a threat to aviation operations.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the airport authority appealed to the public to call up 0484 2610001 to inform about the use of drones near the airport. The use of laser beams for publicity during festivities too posed a threat, the statement said.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has ordered airports and district administrations to strictly follow the Unmanned Aircraft System Rules 2021 following the recent drone attacks in Jammu. There is a ban on the use of drones within three-km radius of airports and drones can be used only with the permission of the DGCA, the communication added. Any violation is punishable with a fine of up to ₹50,000. The use of laser beams within 15-km radius of the airport can cause accidents, the communication said.