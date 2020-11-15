CIAL facilitates shipment of cargo in temperature-controlled containers

Frozen cooked shrimp airlifted to U.S.

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) cargo division on Sunday facilitated temperature-controlled air cargo containers for transporting frozen cooked shrimp to the United States.

This is for the first time in Kerala that an airport is facilitating shipment of cargo in the most advanced RAP–t2 cargo containers in which around a tonne of dry ice is kept to maintain the temperature at minus 20 degrees during the entire transit time, claimed a press release from the airport authority here on Sunday.

The cargo was handled for a Kochi group in association with the Emirates Sky Cargo to carry the consignment to New York. The first of these containers, loaded with 188 cartons of frozen, cooked shrimp and cocktail sauce was airlifted from the airport’s state-of-the-art centre for perishable cargo to John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York, by Emirates Airlines on Sunday morning.

The cargo forwarding work was done by Concord. Generally used to carry pharmaceuticals and high-value perishables, these containers are being used to carry seafood from Kerala for the first time.

Restrictions during the pandemic have led to serious loss of production time and this forced the group in Kochi to look beyond conventional means of shipping the cargo in order to honour their commitment to customers.