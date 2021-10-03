CIAL expects growth in international traffic in October

More foreign carriers have started operating frequent services from Kochi

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) is expecting fairly high growth in international traffic in October as more foreign carriers have started operating frequent services from Kochi, according to CIAL Managing Director S. Suhas.

He said the airport had witnessed significant growth in traffic during September and more international flights were scheduled for October, the latest being Sri Lankan Airlines.

The airport handled 85,395 international passengers in July; 1,57,289 in August; and 1,94,900 in September. The cumulative passenger volume, comprising international and domestic, for the month of September stood at 3,70,044, according to a communication from CIAL.

CIAL has initiated an aggressive campaign to reach out to foreign carriers in the last three months. The airport now handles an average of 106 aircraft movements a day comprising both international and domestic operations whereas the daily average passenger footfall stands at around 14,500. The airport facilitates flights to all West Asia destinations, London, Male, and Colombo, it said

The international connectivity was expected to increase by 70% of the pre-pandemic period next month while the domestic aircraft movement would be near normal in the winter schedule which would commence next month, said Mr. Suhas.

Sri Lankan Airlines has resumed its daily service to Colombo from Sunday. Sri Lankan flight UL 165 arrives at Kochi at 9.45 a.m. and departs as UL 166 to Colombo at 10.45 a.m. on all days except Sunday. On Sunday, the arrival and departure timings are scheduled at 8.45 a.m. and 9.45 a.m. respectively.