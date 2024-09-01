CIAL equipped to be air operators’ hub in South India, says CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Sunday that Cochin International Airport is equipped to become the hub in South India for air operators. He was speaking at the inauguration of Aero Lounge 0484, the largest such facility in the country at the airport.

Mr. Vijayan said airlines operators, who sought cooperation to operate flights to small towns can now use CIAL, which is fully equipped to meet requirements and more facilities can be added as the demand arises.

CIAL handles more than a crore passengers a year. There are 670 flights from CIAL to foreign destinations and 795 services to domestic centres a week. All the cities in India are now connected by air from Kochi.

Keeping in mind its social responsibility, CIAL authorities are planning more facilities for the passengers. The most important of them is the ₹550-crore expansion of the international terminal. The work is expected to be completed in three years.

A commercial zone is being developed close to the airport at a cost of ₹160 crore.

The Chief Minister said that privatisation of airports has been taking place apace. However, private operators, who have been handed over the airport, have been imposing increased user and development fees. The burden then falls on the ordinary passengers, he said.

On the other hand, with the government holding majority stakes, CIAL has not engaged in any attempt to impose a burden on the common passenger. The airport here charges the lowest user fee in the country. It is the attempt of the government to keep up the business establishments in a way that benefits the common people, he added.

The Chief Minister recalled that over the last three years he had inaugurated five new facilities related to the airport. These include the Airppara hydro-electric project, Payannur solar farm and the business jet terminal. In addition CIAL authorities have launched work on a 7 mw project. Three of these projects have been completed so far. CIAL has completed four projects in ten months and the airport has set an example for other enterprises in the State, the Chief Minister said.

The State government has also tapped into the expertise of CIAL. These include a project to revive the West Coast Canal.

Mr. Vijayan said that Aero Lounge 0484 was built keeping in mind the demand from passengers for short stay facility. The 50,000 sq. ft. facility can be used by visitors and passengers paying the fees for the period of the use.

CIAL workers presented ₹1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Cargo workers presented ₹50,000.

Industries Minister and member of the CIAL Director Board P. Rajeeve presided at the inaugural function, said a CIAL communication here.