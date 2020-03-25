CIAL downs shutters till March 31

As the domestic terminal at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), Nedumbassery, closed down operations at 12 midnight on Tuesday till March 31, the last flight landed here was an Indigo airlines flight from Mumbai. The last departure was at 8.55 p.m. to Bengaluru by the same flight operator, airport sources said.

Health workers in 12 squads had been deployed at the airport to check passengers at the airport. The international terminal was closed to flight operations earlier this week in the wake of COVID-19 spread. However, the cargo terminal will be operated at the airport.

Fake video

CIAL has clarified that a short video being circulated on social media, of employees of what looked like an airport engaged in leisurely activities, was not that of the airport here. The ambience and interiors showed that the airport shown in the video was not CIAL though the description claimed that it was shot at the the Cochin airport, said a communication here.