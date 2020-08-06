CIAL completes flood prevention work

The Cochin International Airport authorities have completed work to declog storm water passages and rivulets in the areas surrounding the airport facilities with a view to prevent flooding from heavy rain in the coming months.

A communication from CIAL said that about 15 km of rivulets and storm water passages south of the airport facilities, including the Chengalthode, had been cleaned up.

The 13.5-km stretch of water passage between Kuzhippallam and Parambayam-Panayikkadavu had been cleaned up using ₹29 lakh. Three km of the Kaithakkattuchirathode too had been cleaned up as per the demand from the people of Kaprasseri.

The airport authority has taken care to ensure that there would be no water-logging or flooding in the areas and villages surrounding the airport facility. Even if there was heavy rain as it happened in 2019, water would flow off quickly enough with the current steps being taken, the communication said.