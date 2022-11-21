CIAL business centre to have wall murals on Kerala culture

November 21, 2022

Around 90% of murals have been completed by students and alumni of department of painting at Sree Shankaracharya University of Sanskrit

The Hindu Bureau

Artists working on wall murals at Cochin International Airport Limited. The murals are presented under the aegis of the Centre for Preservation and Promotion of Mural Arts and Cultural Heritage of the Shankaracharya University of Sanskrit.

The new business terminal at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), which is all set for commissioning, will be adorned by wall murals on both sides of the entrance.

The murals are being presented under the aegis of the Centre for Preservation and Promotion of Mural Arts and Cultural Heritage of the Sree Shankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady, said a communication from the varsity here on Monday.

Around 90% of the murals have been completed by students and alumni of the department of painting at the university under the guidance of Assistant Professor T.S. Saju.

The murals are 60X6 ft. in size and present Kerala art forms. Onam celebrations, boat races, and Thrissur Pooram form the focal themes of the work. Ottamthullal, Oppana, Kalampattu, Dafmuttu, Koodiyattam, Thidambu dance, Pulluvanpattu, Theyyam, Thira, Margamkali, Kummatti, Kolkkali, Bharatanatyam, Mohinyattam, and Arjunanritham are also being presented, said the communication citing Prof. Saju.

Those engaged in preparing the background for the murals include A.K. Satheesan, Ajithkumar P.S., Gorbi B., S. Vinod, B. Ranjith, Madhav S. Thuruthil, R. Anoop, and Senthil Kumar. The 360 sq. ft. murals will cost ₹19 lakh.

The centre for heritage preservation had also been engaged in the past in preparing a mural with the theme Theyyam at the Kannur International Airport and restoration of wall murals at the Thuravoor Mahadeva Temple, the communication said.

The wall mural restoration centre of the varsity has been offering consultancy services in maintaining murals at private and public institutions. Temples, churches, cultural centres, and museums have availed the services.

