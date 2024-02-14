CIAL, BPCL sign pact for green hydrogen plant

February 14, 2024 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - KOCHI

Cochin international airport, the world’s first airport fully powered by solar energy, has entered into an agreement with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) for setting up a green hydrogen plant on the airport premises, making Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), as it claims, the first airport operator in the world to have a hydrogen power generation facility on its premises.

The agreement for the green hydrogen plant was exchanged at the Assembly complex in Thiruvananthapuram in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Chairman, CIAL. The Cochin airport now has a cumulative installed capacity of 50 MW of solar power generation. The solar farm produces 2,00,000 units of power a day.

The solar plant was set up with an initial capacity of 12 MW. Since then the airport has been augmenting capabilities and the memorandum of understanding for a 100-MW hydrogen power generation facility is a logical step forward for the green airport. The effort also won the airport the Champions of the Earth award instituted by the United Nations in 2018.

CIAL Infrastructures Limited was incorporated in 2012 to broaden its area of activities and to take advantage of opportunities in the power and other infrastructure sectors. The CIAL entity has also built a 12 MWp solar plant in Payyannur. The airport operator is also actively participating in the global carbon-neutral initiatives, showcasing its commitment to sustainable processes.

“The MoU outlines plans for completion of the project in 2025. Green hydrogen, a future fuel produced from water using renewable energy sources, aligns seamlessly with BPCL’s Net Zero aspirations of eliminating emissions in scope 1 and 2,” a BPCL release said.

Under the agreement, the BPCL will oversee the establishment of an integrated green hydrogen plant and fuelling station at the airport, providing technology and managing the operations. CIAL will contribute suitable land, water and green energy resources. The initial output of the plant will be utilised for powering vehicles within the airport, it said.

