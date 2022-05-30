CIAL airport director set to retire

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

A.C.K. Nair, Director of the Cochin International Airport, will step down after 22 years of serving the airport. A communication said Mr. Nair had joined CIAL in 2000 from the Airports Authority of India and had been holding charge as airport director from 2004.

He played a key role in the modernisation of CIAL, leading the implementation of several projects, including the installation of an integrated airport management system, an innovative power distribution system and a state-of-the-art baggage screening system, the communication said.