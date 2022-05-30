Kochi

CIAL airport director set to retire

ACK Nair

ACK Nair

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

A.C.K. Nair, Director of the Cochin International Airport, will step down after 22 years of serving the airport. A communication said Mr. Nair had joined CIAL in 2000 from the Airports Authority of India and had been holding charge as airport director from 2004.

He played a key role in the modernisation of CIAL, leading the implementation of several projects, including the installation of an integrated airport management system, an innovative power distribution system and a state-of-the-art baggage screening system, the communication said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2022 7:21:47 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/cial-airport-director-set-to-retire/article65476288.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY