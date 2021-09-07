CIAL, Air India Express agree on special promotional schemes for passengers

Those travelling in AI Express can avail up to 20% discount at Cochin duty-free shop

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) and Air India Express Limited have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for exploring and implementing promotional campaigns, programmes, and schemes for passengers.

CIAL managing director and CIAL Duty Free and Retail Services Limited executive chairman S. Suhas and Air India Express chief executive officer Aloke Singh signed the MoU at an event held in Kochi, said a communication here on Tuesday.

As part of the MoU, the two companies are launching an all-new promotional scheme for passengers. Accordingly, passengers travelling in Air India Express can avail 15% to 20% discount while shopping from the Cochin duty-free shop at the international departure terminal. In addition, those travelling in any airline will stand a chance to win free round trip tickets through a lucky draw if they purchase from the Cochin duty-free outlet.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Suhas said the MoU had set a milestone for closer collaboration and long-term association between CIAL and Air India Express Limited. “Partnerships between institutions are built on shared values. CIAL and Air India Express indeed share common values,” he added. Air India Express has identified CIAL as one of its primary hubs, and the airline is the single largest international operator from CIAL in terms of the number of flights, he said.

Mr. Aloke Singh said with the MoU, Air India Express was looking forward to engaging with its customers more. “We hold our relationship with CIAL very dear. CIAL is a unique airport, unique in its mode of operations, green initiatives, and architecture. We are really proud of the relationship we have with the airport,” he was cited as saying.

Being the largest international airline operating in Kerala, Air India Express is looking forward to leveraging the State’s tourism potential once the situation becomes normal. “Initiatives like collaboration with the Cochin duty free initiative will help us become more involved with our customers,” he added.