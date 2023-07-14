Churning in ruling front hits governance in Thrikkakara municipality

July 14, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The political uncertainty within the ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) has reportedly left governance in the Thrikkakara municipality, one of the richest local bodies in the State, in a limbo over the last couple of months.

The prolonged absence of a full-time municipal secretary has not helped the administration either. The municipality now owes a sum of ₹7.50 lakh to a private agency enlisted to collect waste. With the chairperson’s post lying vacant after Ajitha Thankappan resigned on July 3, an immediate clearance of the dues seems unlikely, in which case there is the danger of the agency suspending waste collection.

“Waste collection in the municipality has already been hit. The agreement with the agency could not be placed before the council for its approval, thanks to the disgruntlement in the UDF leading to the resignation of the chairperson,” said leader of the Opposition M.K. Chandrababu.

A council meeting scheduled earlier this week, with the approval of the agreement as the main agenda, was also cancelled last minute.

A.A. Ibrahimkutty, the vice chairperson who has been serving as the acting chairperson, has downplayed the alleged waste management crisis. “The decision to engage the agency for waste collection was approved by the council. Only the agreement remains to be approved, which can be done once a new chairperson assumes charge,” he said.

Mr. Chandrababu, however, alleged that governance in the municipality was in absolute shambles and the UDF rule so far had been marked by nepotism and corruption.

“Grama sabha meetings across divisions that should have been wrapped up by now for execution of various projects are yet to be held. The delay will affect those schemes needing the approval of the District Planning Committee and may even have a cascading effect in the future,” he said.

The UDF governing committee was accused of erroneously deciding against tax hike in violation of the State government decision. Mr. Chandrababu also alleged disproportionate distribution of funds for the divisions of the four Independent councilors out of desperation to enlist their support whenever the election to the chairperson’s post was held.

Mr. Ibrahimkutty, however, shot down the allegations and claimed that things were under control.