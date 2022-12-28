ADVERTISEMENT

Church members organise reparations rally in Kochi

December 28, 2022 12:15 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A section of the laity on Tuesday took out a rally as an act of atonement for the desecration of the sacrament at St. Mary’s Basilica Cathedral in Kochi ahead of Christmas and the alleged apathy of the Synod towards the untoward developments. | Photo Credit: R.K. NITHIN

Members of St. Mary’s Basilica Cathedral organised a reparations rally in front of the archbishop’s house of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church.

The rally, with the forane church members carrying lighted candles as well as wooden crosses, was held to make good for what a statement claimed was the desecration of the cathedral church and abuse of holy sacraments in the incidents on December 23 and 24. 

The rally which started from the basilica ended at the archbishop’s house. The rally was addressed among others by basilica rector Father Antony Narikulam.

The incidents on two days ahead of Christmas had seen two groups clash inside the basilica, the principal church of the archdiocese. The consecrated hosts and wine were spilled, and the altar was desecrated, claimed the group of forane church members who are in support of a fully people-facing Mass against the Synodal diktat for a unified Mass in which the priest faced the congregation for the first half and then faced away from them in the second half.

